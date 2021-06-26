Eastbourne Tennis 2021: Semi-finals day is a winner at Devonshire Park

Latvia’s Jelena Ostapenko and Estonia’s Anett Kontaveit will meet in an all-Baltic women’s final while young talents Lorenzo Sonego and Alex de Minaur will face off for the men’s title at the LTA’s Viking International Eastbourne. On this page and the ones linked you can see how the semi-finals panned out. Here's the Thursday picture gallery ... and here's the full report and reaction to the semis.