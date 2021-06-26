Latvia’s Jelena Ostapenko with her trophy / Picture: Getty

Eastbourne Tennis 2021: Pictures from Ostapenko and Di Minuar's trophy wins

It was a fantastic finals day to end an excellent Eastbourne week.

By Steve Bone
Saturday, 26th June 2021, 8:52 pm
Updated Saturday, 26th June 2021, 8:54 pm

Latvia’s Jelena Ostapenko and Australia’s Alex De Minaur were crowned LTA Viking International champions at Devonshire Park on Saturday to end eight days (seven if you discount Miserable Monday's washout) of action that local tennis fans have loved having the chance to attend. See pictures from the champion pair's wins over Anett Kontaveit and Lorenzo Sonego on these pages and read the full report here.

Australia’s Alex De Minaur with the men's trophy / Picture: Getty

Latvia’s Jelena Ostapenko and Australia’s Alex De Minaur are LTA Viking International Eastbourne champions after beating Anett Kontaveit and Lorenzo Sonego respectively / Picture: Getty

