Eastbourne Tennis 2021: Pictures from Ostapenko and Di Minuar's trophy wins
It was a fantastic finals day to end an excellent Eastbourne week.
Saturday, 26th June 2021, 8:52 pm
Updated
Saturday, 26th June 2021, 8:54 pm
Latvia’s Jelena Ostapenko and Australia’s Alex De Minaur were crowned LTA Viking International champions at Devonshire Park on Saturday to end eight days (seven if you discount Miserable Monday's washout) of action that local tennis fans have loved having the chance to attend. See pictures from the champion pair's wins over Anett Kontaveit and Lorenzo Sonego on these pages and read the full report here.
Page 1 of 5