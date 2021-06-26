Devonshire Park isn't the only place to find tennis this week

Hailsham Tennis Club ladies' second team

If you think the Viking International is the only tennis in town at the moment, think again.

Life goes on at all the Eastbourne area’s excellent tennis clubs, some of which have provided volunteers to help out at the biggest show in town.

And who knows, maybe some of those who have been out at Meads TC, Hailsham TC and elsewhere will one day be playing in the international contest themselves.

Last weekend was a busy weekend for Meads, with four of their five teams in action.

Meads highlights included the men’s first team showing irresistible form, inflicting a heavy 4-0 defeat on Seaford TC.

Michael Shallcross and Lem Cassidy won both their matches in straight sets while Chris Rummins and Daniel Wasp matched their feat as the team swept to a highly impressive victory.

Meads ladies firsts journeyed to Crawley in the National league and won 2-1 in a shootout decider after a thrilling 3-3 draw.

Meanwhile at Hailsham TC, the ladies second team beat Plumpton Ladies 4-0 at the weekend for a home fixture in the Wilson Sandford Summer Doubles League.

First pair Lye Kin Witt and Debbie Hughesman took on Maggie Marshall and Jane Laidlaw, taking that leg comfortably 6-0, 6-2.

Barbara Cordner and Sue Ivemy, also won against Lesley Satchell and Rosemary Griffiths 6-1, 6-2.

In the reverse legs, both Hailsham pairs won in straight sets again.

The 4-0 win means that the team have now won all three of their matches.