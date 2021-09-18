Sussex at Vitality Blast Finals Day - RECAP: Sussex lose to Kent Spitfires in semi-final despite Garton effort - see Luke Wright reaction
Sussex Sharks lost in the semi-final to Kent Spitfires by 21 runs at Edgbaston today.
Luke Wright's men were chasing 169 to win against Kent Spitfires and despte a superb display from George Garton with the bat and ball, they lost and Kent progressed to the final here they will face Somerset.
You can see how the day unfolded in our blog below. The page refreshes automatically.
Vitality Blast T20 Finals Day: Sussex lose to Kent in semi-final
Last updated: Saturday, 18 September, 2021, 18:07
- Sussex lose by 21 runs as Spitfires progress to final
- Kent will face Somerset, who beat Hampshire in a thrilling semi-final
- Final starts at 6.45pm
- Sussex last won the competition in 2009 and were runners-up in 2018
Sussex Sharks were set 169 to beat Kent and reach the final of the Vitality Blast - but it proved beyond them.
Blast Finals Day agony: Sussex skipper laments lack of a big knock
Luke Wright admitted the lack of a big score from any of the Sussex Sharks batmen as they chased Kent Spitfures' 168 in the Vitality Blast semi-final cost them the game.