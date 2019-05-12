Oh dear...Eastbourne are all out for 22 runs as Brighton run riot

Eastbourne suffered a rather embarrassing 291 run defeat to Brighton at the Saffrons in the Sussex Premier yesterday.

Eastbourne’s batsmen totally collapsed as they fell for just 22 runs from 12 overs.

Brighton’s Matt Machin and Matthew Wood did the damage with the ball as both bowlers ended with five-wicket hauls. Fraser McHale top-scored for Eastbourne with six.

Brighton had earlier posted a daunting total of 313-4 from their 43 overs. Machan finished unbeaten on 138 from 88 balls, including 16 fours and seven sixes. Opener Phil Salt made 51 from 47 balls. There were two wickets each for Eastbourne’s David Twine and Jamie Goddard.

Eastbourne have lost their first two league matches of the season and are bottom of the table. Jacob Smith’s men will hope for better fortunes next Saturday as they welcome joint-leaders Preston Nomads.