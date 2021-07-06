England v Pakistan series thrown into chaos by Covid cases
The whole of the Englnd ODI cricket squad is having to isolate after seven positive Covid tests in the camp.
The squad includes Sussex all-rounder George Garton, although he did not play in any of the three matches in the series against Sri Lanka which has just finished.
England will have to name a new squad for the ODI series with Pakistan after three players and four staff members tested positive for Covid-19. The Pakistan series is due to start on Thursday. It was reported that tests administered on Monday returned seven positive results and the rest of England's party will be required to self isolate as a result.
Ben Stokes will return to captain a squad which will be named later today.
An ECB statement said: "The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) can confirm that seven members - three players and four management team members - of the England Men's ODI party have tested positive for COVID-19.
"In collaboration with Public Health England Public Health Wales and Bristol Local Health Authority, those impacted will now observe a period of self-isolation from 4 July following the UK Government's protocol on quarantine."