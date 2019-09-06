Eastbourne ready to play for silverware in T20 Cup final

Eastbourne captain Jacob Smith insists ‘anything can happen’ ahead of their T20 Cup final against Premier Division champions Roffey this Sunday.

Eastbourne beat Preston Nomads by eight runs in the semi-final on August 18 to book their spot in the final at Hove, but Smith admitted that opponents Roffey will have ‘the upper hand’ in the final due to their quality and experience.

Discussing their title-winning opponents, Smith said: “Roffey are the best side in the league, and have been for some time now.

“They’ve been there and done it in these situations a number of times now so that experience and their recent form will give them the upper hand.”

Smith is quietly confident about his side’s chances on Sunday, however, admitting that they will be desperate to ‘do themselves justice’ and seriously compete for the silverware.

He continued: “It’s definitely a big game for the club, we haven’t really won any silverware in recent memory so that would be nice.

“We obviously want to do ourselves justice from a pride perspective and there will probably be a few people in to watch that will want to see an exciting game of cricket.”

Smith added: “No one really wants a one-sided final, especially as I think it has the potential to be a great spectacle and day for the league.

“In a one off game anything can happen, as clichéd as it sounds!”

The final is being played under the lights at Hove, offering players an opportunity to achieve something they may only have ‘dreamt about’ before.

But Smith is sure that his players will be able to handle the occasion.

He said: “It’s great that the league are giving people a chance to have a game at Hove when perhaps it would have only been something they’d dreamt about.

“I actually think I’m right in saying that everyone in the XI has played at Hove before so it shouldn’t be too much of an adjustment for the guys.”

Eastbourne will be hoping to end the season on a high after surviving in the Premier Division by 59 points.