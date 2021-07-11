Derbyshire all-rounder is heading back to Sussex

Fynn Hudson-Prentice has shone in all formats at Derbyshire / Picture: Getty

The Derbyshire all-rounder will join Sussex at the end of the 2021 season, having been a product of Sussex’s player pathway in his formative years. He was part of the professional squad at Hove during the 2014 and 2015 seasons and made seven first team appearances.

After joining the MCC Young Cricketers programme in 2018, he signed a contract with Derbyshire during the 2019 season. Since then, the 25-year-old has taken 42 wickets and scored 685 runs – including 99 on debut - in 18 first-class matches.

Hudson-Prentice, who was born in Haywards Heath and went to Warden Park School, Cuckfield, and Bede's School, Upper Dicker, has taken 26 wickets and 244 runs in 26 T20s for Derbyshire and was an important part of the team that progressed to the county’s first Vitality Blast finals day in 2019.

Hudson-Prentice said: “I’m massively grateful for the time I’ve spent at Derbyshire over the past three seasons, and I wish the club all the best for the future. Although I enjoyed my time at the club, I couldn’t turn down the opportunity to go back home to where it all began. I’m really looking forward to the next chapter of my career at Hove.”

Sussex’s Championship & One-Day Head Coach Ian Salisbury said: “We’re hugely excited that Fynn, a Sussex academy graduate, is coming back to the club. James [Kirtley] and I - alongside our analyst, Luke Dunning - have been monitoring players that play a key role in all three formats. We believe it’s really important that our future signings can do that. Fynn is someone that can and, in a similar manner to George Garton, is an all-rounder who will balance the sides we put out nicely.”

T20 Head Coach James Kirtley added: “I remember encountering Fynn at a Lord’s Test match when he was with the MCC Young Cricketers and really noticing a change in the way he was going about things since leaving Sussex. I kept tabs on him as he went off to Derbyshire and it has been exciting to see him do really well over the last couple of years.