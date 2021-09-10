Rickson ready for Queensbury title eliminator
Eastbourne’s Oli Rickson is gearing up for a cruiserweight Queensbury title eliminator fight tomorrow (Sept 11) night.
Rickson has been signed up by Queensbury Boxing League on a five-fight contract and has secured 533 CBD and Choice Renovations as Queensbury sponsors.
The winner of his fight tomorrow will go for the Queensbury belt on November 20. Rickson fights out of Nxt Generation in Eastbourne under coach will Williams. He has already had four wins at this level.
Rickson said: “I train fivedays a week and am excited to be fighting again after being out the ring for 18 months because of the Covid pandemic.”