Spectators have been sending in some great photos of Wednesday’s historic flypast at Beachy Head.

Thousands of people were on the downs to watch more than 20 vintage aircraft fly over Eastbourne and out towards the Channel bound for Normandy as part of the D Day anniversary celebrations.

D Day flypast'Photo by Kate Box SUS-190606-100137001 User (UGC) Buy a Photo

D Day flypast'Photo by David Woollard SUS-190606-095712001 User (UGC) Buy a Photo

D Day flypast'Picture by Carl Simmons SUS-190606-095702001 User (UGC) Buy a Photo

Photo by James Yeung'Beachy Head flypast on Wednesday June 5 SUS-190606-093843001 User (UGC) Buy a Photo

