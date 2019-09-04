NOSTALGIA: Do you remember Bobby’s in Eastbourne?

I would like to share once again my wonderful memories of Bobby & Co (now Debenhams) some 50 years ago, writes Adele Snashall from Pevensey Bay.

The window designs along Terminus Road and Lismore Road were created by the display team.

Living With Colour exhibition at Bobby's department store, Eastbourne SUS-190209-144353001

Showing fashions, furniture, carpets, linens, furnishings, china, glass, menswear, lingerie, shoes, dress fabrics, maternity, accessories, luggage etc, the whole store was often on show – a season ahead.

When Prince Charles was invested in Wales in 1969, the display team co-operated with the Welsh tourism board borrowing merchandise (including miners’ lamps) to celebrate the occasions seen in this photographs under the leadership of James Bradley.

Every window was interesting for the local residents and visitors all year round.

London Fashion Week sponsored by the Sunday Telegraph also featured along Terminus Road while Lismore Road windows introduced Door 4 Boutique, the first of its kind for casual wear for the younger generation.

Millinery display at Bobby's department store, Eastbourne SUS-190209-144403001

Prince of Wales themed display at Bobby's department store, Eastbourne SUS-190209-155938001

Prince of Wales themed display at Bobby's department store, Eastbourne SUS-190209-155927001