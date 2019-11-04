Long serving Eastbourne seafront and beach cleaner retires

A long serving member of Environment First is retiring after nearly 20 years of heading up the seafront and beach cleansing team.

Eastbourne council says Colin Bassett is a well known face in the town having made a huge contribution to keeping Eastbourne clean and tidy.

A spokesperson said, “The award winning seafront is the ‘jewel in Eastbourne’s crown’ and Colin and his team have ensured the major local attraction has never lost any sparkle.

“We would like to put on record our most sincere and grateful thanks to Colin for his service to our wonderful town.

“Colin is just one of many unsung heroes that ensure Eastbourne remains top of the charts for our residents and millions of annual visitors.

“We wish him the very best for a long, happy and healthy retirement.”