Crumbles murders feature at history and music event in Eastbourne

The infamous Crumbles murders will come under the spotlight at an event in Eastbourne in November.

Within the space of four years, two dreadful murders rocked the genteel seaside town of Eastbourne and indeed the rest of the UK.

The victims, two young women from London, were both murdered in the lonely shingle area to the east of the town known as The Crumbles.

Irene Munro was brutally killed in 1920 whilst spending a holiday at the seaside and two local men were subsequently convicted of her murder.

However, it was the murder of Emily Beilby Kay four years later in 1924 that became known as the Crumbles Murder.

The horrible details of the crime shocked the nation and even the master of horror films, Alfred Hitchcock, called it his favourite murder.

The event is on at Langney Priory in November SUS-191109-112119001

Kevin Gordon, a local historian and former police officer, will be revealing details of the Crumbles murders at a special event at Langney Priory on the evening of Saturday November 16.

The evening will consist of an illustrated talk about the murders and entertainment from the group Chalk Horse Music, which specialises in folk music and traditional songs with a Sussex historical twist, including The Ballad of Emily Kaye, one of the Crumbles murder victims.

Kevin said, “I first became interested in the Crumbles Murders when I was given a copy of the original scenes of crime photographs and I have since obtained further original photographs and a transcript of the trial. This promises to be an interesting evening in a remarkable venue which has a claim to be the oldest building in Eastbourne and I am looking forward to working with Chalk Horse Music.”

Tickets for this event are £6 each and are available from the Eastbourne Tourist Information Centre in Cornfield Road and on-line at www.chalkhorsemusic.com/shop