Bid to open shop in Eastbourne park

Plans have been submitted to open a shop within an Eastbourne park.

The Friends of Seaside Rec group is behind the application to change the use of the Pavilion next to the play area in the Seaside venue.

The building is owned by Eastbourne council but has not been upgraded for several years.

The Friends group is offering to pay for the works.

In a statement submitted alongside the change of use application, a spokesperson said, “The building needs updating, to raise the standard and back into the use for the benefit of the local community.”