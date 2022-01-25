McDonald’s is adding a chicken Big Mac to its UK menu for the first time ever

McDonald’s is adding a chicken Big Mac to its menu for the first time ever in the UK (McDonald’s)

McDonald’s has announced plans to launch a chicken Big Mac in the UK.

However, the new burger - which is set to hit restaurants in the coming days - will only be available for a few weeks.

The fast-food giant has confirmed the new burger will feature on menus at 1,300 UK restaurants from 2 February.

Its pilot launch follows the success of the Chicken Big Mac in Australia, but fans only have until 15 March to try it.

"It’s one of McDonald’s MOST requested menu items and it’s finally here – featuring two 100% chicken breast patties in a crispy coating, a slice of cheese, lettuce, pickles and the deliciously world-famous inimitable Big Mac sauce between the iconic three-layered bun", a statement said.

How much the chicken Big Mac will cost

The chicken Big Mac is 50p more expensive than a classic Big Mac, but prices vary between branches. The chicken Big Mac also has more calories at 544kcal compared to a Big Mac which is 508.

It's £4.09 for the sandwich and £5.59 for the medium meal, which comes with chips and a drink.

The iconic Big Mac has featured on the menu since 1974 in the UK and the double Big Mac is returning on the same day (2 Feb) next month.

What else will be featured on the McDonald's menu?

Mozzarella dippers, Galaxy chocolate, and salted caramel McFlurries are making a comeback.

The Chicken Legend is also making a return on 2 February after it was axed from the menu over the festive period.

The fast-food giant has hinted there will be new additions this year, although they have not revealed what they will be.