Why is there so little respect?

From: A Richards

Spencer Road

The council should be ashamed at even thinking of closing Milton Grange and Firwood House.

Councillors have recently been given substantial pay rises.

The council are considering a huge grant to the Towner, yet closing two essential homes.

Why are the elderly and vulnerable shown so little respect? There seems to be so little forward thinking and planning, especially as the council must have expected the financial cuts by the government.

It’s simply good housekeeping, as we all know, to keep to a budget, however low, and not to get into debt.