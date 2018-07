From: Brenda Jones

Bermuda Place

Can anyone tell me where disabled people swim in the sea in Eastbourne?

I recently find walking difficult and impossible on all the pebbles to get to the sea.

I wonder if there would be enough support to ask the council to build a sea pool, so swimming can be done 24/7.

No more waiting for the tide to come in or sea is too rough.

A safe sea paddling pool area too would be good.