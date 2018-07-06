Was MP’s behaviour on Brexit vote honest?

From: Michael Black

Hardwick Road

Sitting on the fence, while also facing both ways, is a feat achieved once again by Stephen Lloyd.

The Lib-Dem MP abstained from the recent EU Bill vote approving the Government’s authority in the Brexit negotiations.

Was that clever or devious?

But above all was it honest behaviour from our representative at Westminster.

Although the Prime Minister won the vote it was by a tiny majority: every vote was critical.

There is no doubt that Eastbourne supported Theresa May’s position.

Our MP did not!

Surely, we don’t need a clever balancing act contrived to protect Mr Lloyd’s dubious actions but an MP who will sincerely represent this town.

The EU Withdrawal Act gained Royal Assent this week but with no thanks to Stephen Lloyd.