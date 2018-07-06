There really are some nice people about!

From: Jean & Roger Gordon

Greys Road

There are some nice people about!

We went into Lincoln’s Patisserie opposite Albert Parade for coffee and cakes, etc.

We got chatting to a young couple on the next table who had a little girl called Emily.

I believe they were visiting their granny in Old Town, but lived in Ilkley, Yorkshire.

They left just before us, and when we went to pay, found our bill was paid for!

If their ‘gran’ reads this, please say what a lovely surprise it was, and how grateful we are.