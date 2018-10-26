Thanks for your support, from the Eastbourne Arts Centre Charitable Trust

From: Sue Hutchinson

Chairman Eastbourne Arts Centre Charitable Trust

You may know that the theatre beneath the central library was closed down in June of this year.

Our charity used to run the theatre in that premises, called The Under Ground Theatre.

The county council gave us notice to vacate in June, so we moved out.

We applied to return to the theatre, however, the county council have decided to give the premises to another organisation.

Our charity would like to thank all our supporters for the support they have given us over the past 29 years we were in the theatre and in particular, over the past few months.

We would also like to tell them that we are looking into leasing another premises so that our events can continue.

We feel that a letter in the letters’ page of the Eastbourne Herald is the best way to reach members of our audiences, as not all of them are on social media or email, etc.

It’s really important to us that they know how much we appreciate their loyalty and that they know we are to continue at another venue.