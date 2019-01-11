Thank you Eastbourne for all your festive donations

From: Pauline Peagam-Phillips

Community development manager of Salvation Army

I would like to take the opportunity through the Herald to thank the general public for all the donations of toys and food which were given in at various stores who agreed to be drop-off points around Eastbourne.

Because of these generous donations we were able to help 93 families with food parcels and 210 children with toys.

Your help brought relief to the nominated families who would have struggled without the help of the general public and the stores.

We have been running the toy appeal for 23 years and the residents of Eastbourne have never let us down and continue to give generously.

So again on behalf of the Herald, The Salvation Army and all the families who we were able to help, thank you very much.

I would also like to take this opportunity to thank all the members of the public who gave generous cash donations which were used across the homeless and vulnerable services which included providing a Christmas meal on Christmas Day for 60 people, together with a gift of essential items.

Again I would say thank you very much and wish you all a very happy new year.