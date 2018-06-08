Superb care and good meals too

From: Mrs P Kyprianou

Pashley Road

I was rushed from my doctor’s surgery to the DGH by ambulance, feeling extremely scared and nervous.

However, after arriving at the A&E department I had a most excellent surprise as the quality of care was superb. The whole team of nurses were a credit to their profession being kind and gentle at all times. Also, the ambulance team were lovely. From then on, I was a patient on Jevington Ward for just over a week. As someone who had never been on a ward before or even the DGH, my treatment could not have been better. The whole nursing team could not have been better and Jevington Ward needs to be praised, highly. Also, the porters, ambulance staff, tea ladies, etc. Surprisingly, the meals were even better than any private hospital I have ever been in!