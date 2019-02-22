Roadworks chaos: here’s a way to get Eastbourne moving again...

From: Jacky Cordner

Kings Drive

I live on Kings Drive and the crossing road works are already causing chaos, not only for the local residents but for the wider Eastbourne road network – going back to Hampden Park.

The work is definitely needed and it will be difficult over the next few weeks .

However, I see a way that it would be greatly eased.

I have contacted East Sussex highways and Stephen Lloyd but thought it might be advantageous to contact The Herald to highlight the issue – I know that there are quite a few Eastbourne residents riled up about this.

I suggest that the four-way lights are changed to two- way lights and Mill Gap Road and Tutts Barn Lane have no through access on to Kings Drive.

There is traffic waiting on Kings Drive on both sides while the lights are green for these two roads and there is no traffic passing, as they are quiet roads.

I have already witnessed road rage and people doing very dangerous driving such as driving at speed on the wrong side of the road to be able to get to Kings Avenue, Prideaux Road, Le Brun Road to escape the congestion.

I don’t want queuing traffic outside my house 24/7 which is what it is at the moment.

It is bad for the town’s already poor air quality.

I hope that The Herald might be able to highlight these issues and get Eastbourne moving again.