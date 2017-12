From: Jospehine McCauley

Summerlands Road

Re: Eastbourne pollution.

It is known that aircraft in difficulty discharge aviation fuel from their tanks, to facilitate a safe landing at Gatwick Airport.

This is a gas, that drifts into the winds. Does it evaporate or collect into clouds in hot summer weather? London and other big cities – many large aircraft from the continent, unable to land immediately, stack above the city, discharging aviation fluid.