Plastic, joyless environment

From: David Stopp and Jane Wilde

Eastbourne Friends of the Earth, Den Hill

On behalf of Eastbourne Friends of the Earth we write to comment on the number of plastic lawns there are in Eastbourne.

This is an ecological disaster waiting to happen.

The ground beneath the lawns is being suffocated and wildlife is unable to exist.

What happens when they get worn out and discarded?

More plastic in the environment!

It also literally takes people out of touch with the Earth.

Natural lawns are sustainable and if properly managed a wildlife haven.

We learnt about wildlife in our gardens in London as children watching the minibeasts, birds, butterflies and general buzz of life on our overgrown lawns. Where are children going to learn and get a passion for nature when they are playing on plastic lawns? What a sterile environment, lacking in interest, learning and joy.