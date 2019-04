From: Andrew Somerville

Upperton Gardens

The colourful bricks paving the way along Terminus Road to the railway station are certainly a good match for All Souls Church, Susans Road ( Herald April 5), and other fine examples of Victorian architecture.

It is not a good look. The engine oil, tyre marks and diesel drops make tar the ideal road surface to hide the dirt. It is like laying a white carpet in a house and walking-in the mud.