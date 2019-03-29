My thanks to social services for kind and caring treatment of my poorly mother

From: Chris Thorn

Millstream Gardens, Wannock

Having recently been in contact with social services because my mother was very unwell, I now want to say thank you for their swift response at a very worrying time.

My mother was suffering from hypothermia/dehydration and a urine infection and they not only treated me and Mum with great respect, but without delay, referred us on to JCR (Joint Community Rehabilitation) who came and visited Mum and started her assessment almost immediately.

She is now being monitored every day and everyone who has seen Mum over the course of the past two weeks has been wonderfully kind to her and very caring.

My thanks also must go to the paramedic from the Seaforth Practice in Hailsham; Lifeline and recently the district nurse who is attending Mum at home for appointments she otherwise would have gone to the surgery for.

The response from all of the above services has been excellent, and it is a pleasure to say thank you once again.