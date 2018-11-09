Membership of Eastbourne theatre would make the ideal Christmas gift

From: John Paine

Austen Walk

Christmas is coming and you don’t know what to buy that special person in your life, mother, father, sister, brother or a special friend, so why not surprise them with membership to the Devonshire Park Theatre?

It costs £12.50 for a single, and £20 for a joint membership, plus a joining fee of £2. The benefits of being a friend include 25% off the ticket price on the first night (and sometimes the first two nights). You can meet the cast after the show on the first night. We also have a variety of social events which includes dinners, lunches, quizzes, garden parties, and talks.

Write to our membership secretary Jack Knights, 181 Bridgemere Road, Eastbourne BN22 8TZ.