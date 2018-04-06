Maintenance cost disgust

From: Anthony Venner

Argyll Court

I’m writing to air my disgust about disproportionate maintenance costs.

I purchased last summer and was informed about near maintenance works to be approx £8,000 which I will be having to pay.

These works have now been completed but we have new paint which is peeling off the block door entrance already. I was told the contractor will not be addressing this and Eastbourne Homes will have to foot the bill to pay this using more funds paid by us.

Also the new maintenance rises for me will go up from £300 to £1,100 a year. This is extremely worrying financially.