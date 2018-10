From: Graham Kendall

Broad Oak Close

We are often encouraged not to drink and drive, or even simply advised just to cut down our intake of alcohol.

Recently I bought a case of alcohol-free lager at a supermarket. The price works out at 93 pence a pint.

I saw the same alcohol-free drink for sale in a local hostelry for £5.60 a pint!

Where is the encouragement given such a ludicrous mark-up? No wonder pubs are closing down daily all over the country.