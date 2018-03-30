Library death of a thousand cuts

From: Adrian Oliver

Coast Road, Pevensey Bay

Pevensey Bay Library continues to suffer the death of a thousand cuts.

HSBC left and now East Sussex County Council are walking away by closing the library. The library was left empty for more than a year following flooding, now shortly after expensive repairs it is being closed. Once somewhere has been flooded insurers will not cover it, so the council have an unsellable white elephant.

Libraries are a resource you walk to. A place you visit when you go to the shops. Not somewhere you catch the bus to.It was the only place we could afford to take the children to during wet school holidays.