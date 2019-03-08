I waste 20 minutes a day waiting in my car at Exceat Bridge

From: Tony Osborne

Sheraton Close

I would like to comment on the Exceat Bridge congestion story.

I travel this road daily and have for the last six years and find the imbalanced congestion on the Eastbourne side of the bridge at peak times very annoying.

This problem could be resolved by a set of traffic lights that could be used during peak times, I waste on an average 20 minutes each day waiting to cross the bridge.

I understand there is talk of a relief bridge to solve this problem.

In my opinion this will cause huge congestion on the A259 from Exceat Bridge to Eastbourne as I believe the bridge will allow heavy goods vehicles to use the road, due to the inclines and the cyclists the tail backs will be huge, causing much.

Frustration to the road users.

I think the traffic light solution would be considerable cheaper than installing a relief bridge.