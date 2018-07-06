I’ve never seen Eastbourne look so untidy

From: Wendy Hersey

Rodmill Drive

I have lived in Eastbourne for over forty years, and have never seen our lovely town look so untidy!

I assume the lack of grass and verge cutting is due to radical cutbacks.

Does the council not feel that in the height of the holiday season, it does not provide a good first impression to see the state our verges are in as people arrive in our town for their holiday?

The Sainsbury’s roundabout on Cross Levels Way is a real disgrace, and is dangerous, as it is not possible to see cars coming round because of the height of the grass.

In all the years I have lived here, and I love this town, I feel really sad at the state of the verges and roundabouts, what is happening to our wonderful town?

As tourism must provide a large part of Eastbourne’s income, does the council not feel that keeping the appearance of our town tidy should be a real priority?

I am sure I am not alone in my views, and would be interested to hear the council’s comments on this.