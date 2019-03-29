Football fun in Princes Park with my grandson was spoiled by a roaming dog

From: Ray Dorian
Wade Close
On Saturday March 23, I took my great-grandson for a kick-a-round the goal posts in Princes Park.
Also running around were ten dogs not on a leashes, one even used our goal post to cock his leg.
Considering there are five sets of goal posts it is obvious a place where lots of young children play.
Yet it is a an area where dogs are free to roam and foul and leave a multitude of germs (even if the faeces is picked up) where children are likely to fall down.
I think it is time dogs had a designated fenced off area where they can freely roam and not on a public playing field.
To top it all, our fun was spoilt when a dog, out of control, thought it a great idea to play with our football and duly punctured it!
By the way, I’m not a dog hater, I’ve had five dogs in my lifetime.