Finally: light at the end of the tunnel for proposed crossing at Friday Street and Oaktree Lane

I am writing to you after reading the article regarding the proposed crossing at the junction of Friday Street and Oaktree Lane, which in my personal opinion is well overdue.

I, along with Mr Stephen Lloyd MP and Councillor Alan Shuttleworth, have been involved since January 2015, after the tragic loss of Andre Gada.

The family are our neighbours and we saw the devastating effect on the Gada family, as well as the local community.

This prompted me to write to East Sussex County Council only to be informed it would be too expensive during the financial year up to April 2015, but would be put forward to the next financial year. This never materialised, over the next three financial years.

This then made me write to Mr Lloyd and Mr Shuttleworth needed to be involved and over the last four years it has been progressing very slowly involving a survey on the traffic flow on Friday Street considering a speed limit from 40mph to 30mph.

This was rejected, the reason being a build-up of traffic flow – more or less that it was a busy road.

Mr Lloyd and Shuttleworth have continually been in contact with the council requesting updates and I have received updates on regular basis from them to keep me informed.

Now we can see the light at the end of what has been a very long tunnel, so I would just like to say a sincere thank you for the article which would have reached a great number of local people to keep them informed of the long, but worthwhile, wait for the traffic controlled lights finally to be installed.