Fairground ride for motorists? The problem of avoiding the large dips in Eastbourne’s roads

From: David Hobbs

Bridgemere Road

The stretch of road near the Upper Avenue roundabout will be familiar to many, not least the problem of how to avoid the large dip in the road!

At least the pothole in the middle of the dip was repaired a second time recently, but why is the dip not attended to?

Dips further along the road have been filled but not this one.

Report the item to highways to be told it’s not in need of repair.

May the users of the road be informed why the inconsistency of repair.

The same could be said of Devonshire Place, try driving along towards the War Memorial from the seafront.

Eastbourne own big dippers?

Watch out Blackpool!