Eastbourne MP Stephen Lloyd resigned the Lib Dem whip, didn’t he?

From: Richard Davis

Peppercombe Road

Last week, I received a leaflet from the local Liberal Democrats – including from our ‘Lib Dem MP’.

I may have missed something, but hasn’t Mr Lloyd resigned the Lib Dem whip in Parliament – to much self-congratulatory fanfare – because his alleged ‘promise’ to the town was not in keeping with Lib Dem policy?

Asides from the fact that this leaflet is deliberately misleading, local people may now rightfully question whether Mr Lloyd’s non-resignation was anything more than a cynical publicity stunt.

But let’s be honest, Mr Lloyd acted with a lack of integrity by promising to deliver Brexit – something he wholeheartedly believes to be a disaster – in order to get elected; he then broke his promise numerous times by voting against Brexit in the House of Commons, before rebranding his promise as voting for the final deal.

In order to do this, he ‘resigned’ the Lib Dem whip – but now it emerges that he hasn’t even done that.

Can we trust a word that comes out of his mouth ever again?