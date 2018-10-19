Eastbourne and Lewes have been sharing council services for a while

From: Kelly Marley

High Street, Lewes

It comes as no surprise to me, an ex-council officer, that Lewes District Council and Eastbourne Borough Council are consulting on a new unitary authority in East Sussex.

These two councils have been sharing services for a while now and it’s easy to see why councillors are looking at it.

Public services have never been so under threat as they are now.

There are people in the most dire need in East Sussex who rely on support from the county council and that lifeline is being shredded.

If a group of councils including Lewes and Eastbourne and others such as Wealden and Hastings can do a better job let them get on with it.