Beacon shopping centre wind tunnel: we have to sit in Shades with our coats on!

From: Frances Hall

Birling Street

I agree with the lady who wrote the letter about the Beacon centre (January 25).

The new part of the centre is like a wind tunnel and very cold when it rains and the wind blows the rain comes in and makes the ground wet and slippery.

Me and my husband are regular customers of Shades restaurant and have to sit with our coats on when having our coffee as it is too cold to take them off.

We feel sorry for the staff there as they have to go round in cardigans or fleece jackets as it is cold for them.

All the other entrance have doors on and we wondered why the new part has not?

We feel that it was not thought out very well.