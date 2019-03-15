After three heart attacks, my sincere thanks to Eastbourne and Hastings ambulance and hospital staff for saving my life

From: Steve Thornett

I would like through the Herald to record sincere thanks from my wife and I to the local NHS Trust hospitals at Eastbourne and Hastings and especially to the cardiac departments for saving my life.

Over the last two years from August 2017 till this February I have had three heart attacks and each time have been rushed into hospital during the early hours, in one case staff were called in from being off duty.

Not only were the much maligned ambulance and paramedic services highly efficient getting me to the DGH in 12 minutes and to the Conquest in 24, I was then immediately treated in the units having both angiograms and angioplasty keyhole surgery resulting in now nine stents.

Rehab support is excellent too, so thanks to all the staff I am now able to enjoy my 11 grandchildren and seven great grandchildren for a while longer.

The cheerfulness, dedication and efficiency of staff in the wards cannot be emphasised enough and what is so noticeable too is that so many of them are from Europe and other countries all over the world.

The NHS would be hard pressed to operate without them.

So a big thank you from my wife and family and especially from the kids who are delighted to have Poppa around for a bit longer.