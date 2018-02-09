World No. 1 to return to Eastbourne this summer

The world No.1 is coming to Eastbourne International this summer.

Newly crowned Caroline Wozniacki has confirmed she will join Britain’s Johanna Konta at her 10th visit to Devonshire Park to contest the tournament, running from June 22 to 30.

Wozniacki, who reclaimed the World No.1 ranking in January after winning the first Grand Slam title of her career at the Australian Open, enjoyed some impressive results in 2017, winning the Tokyo title and WTA Finals title in Singapore, and reaching the finals at Doha, Dubai, Miami, Eastbourne, Bastad and Toronto.

Those performances saw the Dane improve her ranking from No.20 in the world at the start of 2017 to No.3 by year’s end, before securing her return to the WTA’s top spot for the first time since October 2010 at the end of January 2018.

The runner-up to Karolina Pliskova at the 2017 Eastbourne International, Wozniacki won the title in 2009, and has also made three semi-final appearances during her 10-year South Coast tenure. The Danish 27-year-old said she is eager to make her return to Devonshire Park’s world-class grass courts.

“I’ve had an exciting start to the year so far, and I’m looking forward to seeing where that takes me in the first half of the season, and during the British summer of tennis,” said Wozniacki.

“The Eastbourne fans have always given me a very warm welcome to Devonshire Park and I’ve had some memorable results there over the years, particularly winning the title in 2009.

“I hope to build on my 10-year history at the tournament this summer, and to get the best possible grass court preparation in at the Eastbourne International ahead of Wimbledon.”

Eastbourne International Tournament Director Gavin Fletcher said, “I was delighted to see Caroline’s winning run at the Australian Open in January, and I know we are all looking forward to her return to the South Coast, this time as a Grand Slam champion.

“Caroline has developed a dedicated following among local fans over the years and I know they will be turning up in force to support her as she looks to go one better than last year’s runner-up showing.

“Last year’s Eastbourne International attracted one of the best fields in the tournament’s history and achieved record ticket sales and the team is looking forward to building on that and creating an even bigger and better event in 2018.”

Wozniacki will join British No.1 Johanna Konta, who has also confirmed her intention to play the Eastbourne International – her home tournament – in June.

“I love the grass court season and nothing compares to competing at home with passionate fans, friends and family who are behind you all the way,” said Konta. “I’m incredibly lucky to be able to compete in front of a home crowd in Eastbourne. My family home is a stone’s throw away from Devonshire Park, and I always get tremendous support from the local fans. It’s a very special feeling.”

