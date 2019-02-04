Works start to fix Polegate traffic lights

Works to fix Polegate traffic lights begin this morning (Monday, February 4) from 10am.

The works at the crossroads will take from two-three weeks to complete, according to East Sussex Highways.

Update on Polegate crossroads after road crash

Highways said on Twitter, “Works will start at 10am to repair the Polegate Traffic Lights. This work is expected to take 2- 3 weeks.

“The lights will be manually controlled during the day. We will keep you updated throughout the works. Thank you for your patience.”

And this morning Highways said, “We do know that the delays here have been frustrating and we are working as quickly as possible to resolve this.”

Emergency services at the scene of the collision

There has been serious disruption to traffic on the A2270 Eastbourne Road at its junction with Wannock Road ever since the traffic lights’ control box was destroyed in a collision on January 16.

Temporary traffic lights were put up in their place, but these were heavily criticised as causing a ‘nightmare’ for motorists, as they repeatedly became stuck on red and were not as ‘sophisticated’ as the lights they replaced.

It has taken some time for the original lights to be replaced as the controller which was damaged was described by Highways as being ‘obsolete technology’ and an entirely new one has had to be built.

HIghways said it asked its contractor to put all other works on hold and focus on getting the lights up and running ‘as quickly as possible’.