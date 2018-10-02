Work begins on multi-million refurbishment of Langney Shopping Centre

Work has started this week at Langney Shopping Centre as part of a £6.5 million transformation.

The building project will include the creation of 13 new shops, a 24-hour gym, the complete resurfacing and an improved layout of the car park, plus additional living accommodation over the centre.

A number of jobs will be created as a result of the scheme at the Kingfisher Drive site, and the owners of the centre say the exciting building project is expected to take just under a year to complete.

The centre is already home to more than 30 popular retail stores and is a hub for the local community.

The new volunteer-run library will also be opening its doors very soon.

The much-loved Tuesday and Saturday markets will continue during the building works, but market traders will move to a new location near the subway.

Langney Shopping Centre manager Neil Avis said, “We’re bucking the national trend by investing in our shopping centre and this investment will ensure we have much to offer our customers for years to come.

“We apologise for any inconvenience that the building works may cause, but we’re confident that customers will be pleased with the finished result.

“The proposals are intended to help revitalise and improve the appearance of the shopping centre which is now more than 40 years old.”

Alan Shuttleworth, the Langney ward councillor and deputy leader of Eastbourne Borough Council, said, “Langney Shopping Centre is at the heart of the local community and I welcome the level of investment which is going into it. It’s great news for the area and I’m delighted that more jobs will be created.”

Langney Shopping Centre first opened its doors in 1973 and at the time was believed to be the first district shopping centre of its kind in the United Kingdom.