Woman with ‘blackened teeth’ bites and robs taxi driver in ‘nasty’ Eastbourne attack

Police are appealing for witnesses to an assault on a female taxi driver who was bitten and robbed in Eastbourne.

The victim had pulled over in St Anne’s Road close to the JobCentre when her passenger assaulted her and stole money from her at about 11am on Friday (February 23).

The woman suffered puncture wounds to her hand from where the suspect bit her.

The suspect is described by police as a white woman, aged about 25, 5ft 3ins to 5ft 4ins of slim build.

She was wearing dark tracksuit bottoms, a short jacket and a white or grey baseball cap which covered her hair.

Police say she had blackened teeth, letters tattooed around her left wrist and she spoke with a London accent.

Detective Constable Cassandra Ebb said, “This particularly nasty incident occurred during the day on a busy road where many people were likely to be.

“We would like to hear from anyone who saw the incident or had any information.”

If you can help with the investigation contact police online or call 101 quoting serial 379 of 23/02.