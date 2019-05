A woman has died in Eastbourne town centre today (May 23).

Emergency services were called to reports of a medical incident in Terminus Road shortly after 11am, police said.

Police were sent to assist ambulance staff at the incident, by TJ Hughes.

A woman was sadly declared dead at the scene, police said.

There are no suspicious circumstances, and next of kin and the coroner’s officer have been informed.

