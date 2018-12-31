Wetherspoon boss Tim Martin to debate Brexit at Eastbourne pub

The Wetherspoon founder and chairman will be visiting one of his Eastbourne pubs soon to chat with customers about Brexit.

Tim Martin will be at Cornfield Garage on Thursday, January 10, from 2pm to talk about what he argues are the benefits of leaving the EU with no deal.

The Wetherspoon founder will be visiting Cornfield Garage in Cornfield Road

Eastbourne MP Stephen Lloyd on being ‘at the centre of a firestorm’ over Brexit

These advantages will be lost, Mr Martin argues, if the government signs up for a deal with the EU, which keeps the UK tied in to the EU customs union.

He said, “Now the details of the appalling deal, negotiated by the Downing Street kitchen cabinet have become clear, it is certain the UK will be financially far better off by choosing no deal.

“The hard mathematics demonstrate beyond doubt that no deal leaves the public and the UK better-off on day one after Brexit.

“The UK will immediately gain by non-payment of the proposed £39 billion, for which lawyers have repeatedly confirmed there is no legal liability.

“No deal also allows parliament, on March 29, to slash import taxes (tariffs) on over 12,000 non-EU products, including oranges, rice, coffee, wine and children’s clothes.”

Eastbourne councillors vote to back calls for a Brexit People’s Vote

Mr Martin added, “Ending these tariffs will reduce shop prices to UK consumers. There is no loss of income to the government from slashing these tariffs, since the proceeds are currently remitted to Brussels.

“Most importantly, no deal allows the UK to regain control of historic fishing grounds, where 60 per cent of fish today are landed by EU boats. Also, the UK will be more democratic. Democracy and free trade provide economic steroids for the future.

“In reality, Theresa May’s deal is a mechanism for remaining trapped in an undemocratic and financially inefficient system.”

Do you think Mr Martin is right? Email your thoughts to eastbourne.herald@jpress.co.uk