Westlife and Boyzone stars to appear in Eastbourne

Irish band members from Boyzone and Westlife will appear in Eastbourne next year.

The Royal Hippodrome CIC, the company that has run the Seaside Road theatre now for five years, has just published its next brochure for the start of the 2018 season.

Boyz Life, the joining of Brian McFadden and Keith Duffy from West Life and Boyzone, will appear on Sunday April 21 at 8pm.

Tickets are on sale from £35.

The theatre is also putting on tributes to Queen, Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons, Buddy Holly and Tina Turner.

Big names set to appear include Jonathan Pie, Jimmy Osmond, Bobby Davro, Anita Harris, Liza Pulman, Nicholas Parsons, David Baddiel, Billy Pearce, Brian Conley and Chrissy Rock.

Tickets for Strictly’s Giovanni Pernice, Lee Mead, Danny Baker, Germaine Greer and Michael Portillo are also now on sale.

Darren Weir, one of the RHT’s directors said, “We have some great shows lined up this year and it has been a pleasure being part of the team for the past five years that has seen the theatre grow from strength to strength, with the culmination of this, one of best brochures ever.

“This comes at the same time as an imminent new facade will be unveiled and with works to our foyer planned in January.

“The future is certainly bright for the Hippodrome and while there is only one other main theatre operational in Eastbourne - theatre goers who have not given her a chance - should really give this grand dame of a theatre a go.”

The box office is open 10am-5pm Monday to Saturday or on 802020 or 24/7 at RHT online www.royalhippodrome.com