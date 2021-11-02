VIDEO: Tornado spotted from Eastbourne seafront
A resident in Eastbourne captured footage of a tornado off the coast of Eastbourne yesterday.
Tuesday, 2nd November 2021, 10:50 am
Max Monaghan filmed the tornado yesterday morning (Monday, November 1).
A tornado over water is also called a waterspout and is usually less powerful and less destructive.
A spokesperson from the Met Office said, “Tornadoes are fairly common in the UK, especially in this time of year. We typically see around 30 a year in the UK.
“They tend to be small and short-lived, but can cause structural damage if they pass over built up areas.”