VIDEO: Tornado spotted from Eastbourne seafront

A resident in Eastbourne captured footage of a tornado off the coast of Eastbourne yesterday.

By India Wentworth
Tuesday, 2nd November 2021, 10:50 am

Max Monaghan filmed the tornado yesterday morning (Monday, November 1).

A tornado over water is also called a waterspout and is usually less powerful and less destructive.

A spokesperson from the Met Office said, “Tornadoes are fairly common in the UK, especially in this time of year. We typically see around 30 a year in the UK.

Photo by Rob Clemes SUS-210211-102702001

“They tend to be small and short-lived, but can cause structural damage if they pass over built up areas.”

EastbourneTornadoesMet Office