Lightning over Eastbourne - photo by Jamie Evans SUS-190619-083321001

Stunning photos of lightning over Eastbourne

Storms lit up the sky over Eastbourne last night (June 18).

The town’s photographers got some stunning pictures of the drama.

Lightning over Eastbourne - photo by Martin Hopgood SUS-190619-083343001
Lightning over Eastbourne - photo by Martin Hopgood SUS-190619-083343001
Other 3rd Party
Buy a Photo
Lightning over Eastbourne - photo by Claudia Grandi SUS-190619-083405001
Lightning over Eastbourne - photo by Claudia Grandi SUS-190619-083405001
Other 3rd Party
Buy a Photo
Lightning over Eastbourne - photo by Mark Jarvis SUS-190619-083427001
Lightning over Eastbourne - photo by Mark Jarvis SUS-190619-083427001
Other 3rd Party
Buy a Photo
Lightning over Eastbourne - photo by Stuart Mole SUS-190619-083720001
Lightning over Eastbourne - photo by Stuart Mole SUS-190619-083720001
Stuart Mole
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 4