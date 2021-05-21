Street lights sway and trees fall onto roads as strong winds batter Sussex
Strong winds have battered Sussex today, causing trees to fall and street lights to sway from side to side.
Incredible footage recorded by reader Steven Jackman, of North Farm Road, Lancing, shows lampposts on the seafront shake uncontrollably.
And some roads have been closed off due to fallen trees.
The B2036 London Road in Burgess Hill is closed both ways and the A281 at Woodmancote is blocked, according to traffic reports.
And the A21 at Filmwell is also said to be partially blocked due to a fallen tree.
West Sussex Highways said it was experiencing a high number of calls regarding fallen trees due to high winds, right across the county.
A spokesman added: “We are attempting to attend and deal with as many, and as quickly as possible. We have already responded to 36 fallen trees.”